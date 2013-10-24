Disneyland apologizes to visitors impacted by power outage

Disneyland apologized for the inconvenience to visitors impacted by power outage Wednesday at the theme park in Anaheim in the western U.S. state of California.

At least a dozen rides and attractions were shut down shortly after 11:00 a.m. local time (1900 GMT) at Disneyland because of a sudden power outage. Park officials attributed the outage to the problem of a resort transformer.

"We have experienced a power outage near Mickey's Toontown and Fantasyland. We are working diligently to restore power to the affected areas as soon as possible," the official Disneyland account tweeted earlier in the day.

Power was restored to Disneyland on Wednesday afternoon.

"We are happy to report that all attractions are fully operational," said the theme park on its Twitter page.

Some visitors expressed their dissatisfaction with Disneyland on Twitter.

"Worst experience so for @Disneyland. Today I am here with 8 members. You guys spoiled my day. Very big queues everywhere," wrote Rajkumar G.

"@Disneyland we're stuck in the middle of #SpaceMountain and you have an outage! You'd better refund! This is the worst experience ever!" complained another Twitter user Yashar.

Disneyland Park is the first of two theme parks built at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, opened in 1955. Tens of thousands of visitors flock to the 85-acre (210-hectare) theme park every day. Christmas holiday season is one of the most hectic periods of the year for Disneyland.