Thursday, October 24, 2013
Mainland to advance cross-Strait industrial cooperation: spokesperson

Updated 2018-01-18 09:54:05 Xinhua

The Chinese mainland will continue to guide and support the development of cross-Strait industrial cooperation zone, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference.

Ma said that the mainland has introduced policies supporting Taiwan-funded enterprises to develop in mainland's central and western regions and encouraging them to take part in the Belt and Road Initiative.

Two cross-Strait industrial cooperation zones, including six industrial parks, were established in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Sichuan Province last year, according to Ma.

In the meantime, Ma said the mainland would continue to enable Taiwan compatriots on the mainland to enjoy the same treatment as local people when they pursue their studies, start businesses, seek jobs, or live on the mainland.

"The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council will work with other departments to carry out new policies this year to facilitate Taiwan compatriots on the mainland," Ma said.

According to the annual survey on cross-Strait relations released by Taiwanese newspaper United Daily News last November, about 40 percent of 1,017 Taiwanese respondents said they were willing to work on the Chinese mainland, reaching the highest level since 2010.

