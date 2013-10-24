language:English
Thursday, October 24, 2013
China holds memorial service for deceased in forest fire
China holds memorial service for deceased in forest fire

Festival showcases China light art in Germany
Festival showcases China light art in Germany

Festival showcases China light art in Germany

Tencent listed as China's most valuable brand
Tencent listed as China's most valuable brand

New analysis from market observation firms Kantar Millward Brown and Wire & Plastic Products Group now lists Tencent as China's most valuable brand.

Daniel Ricciardo wins F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo wins F1 Chinese Grand Prix

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo has won the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix on smart pit strategies.

Singer Mao Buyi to hold solo concert next month
Singer Mao Buyi to hold solo concert next month

Famous Chinese pop singer Mao Buyi is now busy preparing for his first-ever solo concert in Shanghai next month.

Suspect arrested in Los Angeles deadly shooting rampage
Suspect arrested in Los Angeles deadly shooting rampage

Suspect arrested in Los Angeles deadly shooting rampage

A gunman, accused of killing four persons and injuring two others in a series of shooting from Thursday morning to afternoon, was taken into custody, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed.

2 US teens jailed in Italy in policeman's killing
2 US teens jailed in Italy in policeman's killing

2 US teens jailed in Italy in policeman's killing

Two American teenagers who were classmates at a California high school spent a second night in a Rome jail Saturday after they were interrogated for hours about their alleged roles in the murder of an Italian policeman.

China renews orange alert for high temperatures
China renews orange alert for high temperatures

China renews orange alert for high temperatures

The National Meteorological Center (NMC) on Sunday renewed an orange alert for high temperatures for vast portions of China.

New round of China-U.S. trade talks to be held next week in Shanghai: MOC
Business2020/03/05 13:52:53May 10 2021 07:10:44

New round of China-U.S. trade talks to be held next week in Shanghai: MOC

The 12th round of China-U.S. trade talks are expected to be held in Shanghai from July 30 to 31, 2019, China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Thursday.

Chinese financial services platform 9F Group files for U.S. IPO
Chinese financial services platform 9F Group files for U.S. IPO

Chinese financial services platform 9F Group files for U.S. IPO

Chinese digital consumer credit services provider 9F Group filed on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to 150 million U.S. dollars in an initial public offering (IPO).

China successfully launches private commercial carrier rocket
China successfully launches private commercial carrier rocket

China successfully launches private commercial carrier rocket

A Chinese private company has successfully launched a carrier rocket for the first time from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Death toll rises to 15 in SW China landslide
Death toll rises to 15 in SW China landslide

Death toll rises to 15 in SW China landslide

The death toll has risen to 15 after a landslide hit southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Diego Maradona undergoes knee surgery
Diego Maradona undergoes knee surgery

Diego Maradona undergoes knee surgery

Argentine football great Diego Maradona has undergone successful knee surgery in a Buenos Aires clinic, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

Tiktok to build data center in India to store user data locally
Tiktok to build data center in India to store user data locally

Tiktok to build data center in India to store user data locally

The popular Chinese video sharing platform TikTok is said to be building a new data center in India, according to Britain's Financial Times.

U.S. Senate approves bill to extend 9/11 victims fund
U.S. Senate approves bill to extend 9/11 victims fund

U.S. Senate approves bill to extend 9/11 victims fund

U.S. Senate gave final legislative approval Tuesday to a bill ensuring that a victims' compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money.

China's New Oriental posts upbeat quarterly revenue, shares surge
China's New Oriental posts upbeat quarterly revenue, shares surge

China's New Oriental posts upbeat quarterly revenue, shares surge

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (New Oriental), a leading provider of private educational services in China, soared on Tuesday after the company reported quarterly revenue and next-quarter guidance that topped analysts' expectations.

U.S. arrests 35 in highly-publicized immigration raids targeting 2,000
World2019/07/24 09:07:07May 10 2021 07:10:44

U.S. arrests 35 in highly-publicized immigration raids targeting 2,000

U.S. immigration authorities arrested 35 people during a recent series of highly-publicized, nationwide raids reportedly targeting some 2,000 immigrants, an administration official said Tuesday.

China mulls legislation to regulate electronic cigarettes
China mulls legislation to regulate electronic cigarettes

China mulls legislation to regulate electronic cigarettes

China's National Health Commission (NHC) plans to regulate electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) through legislation in a bid to address critical concerns over the product's harmful effects.

China exports first batch of second-hand commercial vehicles to Nigeria
China2019/07/23 13:11:43May 10 2021 07:10:44

China exports first batch of second-hand commercial vehicles to Nigeria

A ceremony was held Monday in north China's Tianjin Municipality for the export of 60 second-hand commercial vehicles, marking the first batch of used commercial vehicles exported from China.

Trump meets with Pakistani PM on ties, Afghanistan
Trump meets with Pakistani PM on ties, Afghanistan

Trump meets with Pakistani PM on ties, Afghanistan

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday met with visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House to discuss bilateral ties and Afghanistan.

Gas poisoning kills 5 in north China
Gas poisoning kills 5 in north China

Gas poisoning kills 5 in north China

Five people were killed and another four injured by gas poisoning at a biochemical company in Huailai County in north China's Hebei Province.

UK threatens Iran with larger military presence by West in Gulf
UK threatens Iran with larger military presence by West in Gulf

UK threatens Iran with larger military presence by West in Gulf

Britain is seeking to put together a European-led maritime protection mission to protect shipping in the Gulf following the seizure of a British oil tanker by Iran.

Abe's ruling coalition wins upper house election
Abe's ruling coalition wins upper house election

Abe's ruling coalition wins upper house election

Japan's ruling bloc led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe won more than half of the contested seats in Sunday's upper house election, maintaining a majority in the chamber.

One of world's oldest bank notes on display
One of world's oldest bank notes on display

One of world's oldest bank notes on display

One of the world's oldest bank notes is being displayed in London to mark the 325th birthday of the Bank of England.

4 hikers dead in east China rain-triggered flood
4 hikers dead in east China rain-triggered flood

4 hikers dead in east China rain-triggered flood

Four hikers were dead after a flood triggered by a heavy rainstorm hit east China's Jiangxi Province, local authorities said early Monday.

4 dead in east China rain-triggered flood
4 dead in east China rain-triggered flood

4 dead in east China rain-triggered flood

Four hikers were dead after a flood triggered by a heavy rainstorm hit east China's Jiangxi Province.

China's Xie Zhenye breaks Asian men's 200m record in London
China's Xie Zhenye breaks Asian men's 200m record in London

China's Xie Zhenye breaks Asian men's 200m record in London

China's Xie Zhenye broke the Asian men's 200 meters record as he won the title at the IAAF Diamond League here on Sunday.

Three astronauts arrive at Int'l Space Station
Three astronauts arrive at Int'l Space Station

Three astronauts arrive at Int'l Space Station

Three astronauts arrived Saturday for their mission aboard the International Space Station after Russia's Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft carried them into space from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Residents of China's Hong Kong rally to appeal for peace, stability
China2019/07/21 13:30:16May 10 2021 07:10:44

Residents of China's Hong Kong rally to appeal for peace, stability

More than 300,000 Hong Kong residents braved rains for rallies on Saturday afternoon to voice their strong opposition to violence and firm support for police.

China issues white paper on historical matters concerning Xinjiang
China issues white paper on historical matters concerning Xinjiang

China issues white paper on historical matters concerning Xinjiang

The State Council Information Office on Sunday issued a white paper on historical matters concerning Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China.

 
China's national legislature holds closing meeting
China's national legislature holds closing meeting

Macao border zone of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge officially handed over to Macao
Macao border zone of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge officially handed over to Macao

Students participate in “National School Walkout” to protest gun violence in U.S.
Students participate in "National School Walkout" to protest gun violence in U.S.

China's top legislature opens annual session
China's top legislature opens annual session

Beijing 2022 presentation at closing ceremony for PyeongChang Olympics
Beijing 2022 presentation at closing ceremony for PyeongChang Olympics

Lantern fair held in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan
Lantern fair held in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan

Tourists watch lion dance during a lantern fair to greet the upcoming Lantern Festival in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 26, 2018.

