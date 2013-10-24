Festival showcases China light art in Germany
New analysis from market observation firms Kantar Millward Brown and Wire & Plastic Products Group now lists Tencent as China's most valuable brand.
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo has won the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix on smart pit strategies.
Famous Chinese pop singer Mao Buyi is now busy preparing for his first-ever solo concert in Shanghai next month.
A gunman, accused of killing four persons and injuring two others in a series of shooting from Thursday morning to afternoon, was taken into custody, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed.
Two American teenagers who were classmates at a California high school spent a second night in a Rome jail Saturday after they were interrogated for hours about their alleged roles in the murder of an Italian policeman.
The National Meteorological Center (NMC) on Sunday renewed an orange alert for high temperatures for vast portions of China.
The 12th round of China-U.S. trade talks are expected to be held in Shanghai from July 30 to 31, 2019, China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Thursday.
Chinese digital consumer credit services provider 9F Group filed on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to 150 million U.S. dollars in an initial public offering (IPO).
A Chinese private company has successfully launched a carrier rocket for the first time from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The death toll has risen to 15 after a landslide hit southwest China's Guizhou Province.
Argentine football great Diego Maradona has undergone successful knee surgery in a Buenos Aires clinic, his lawyer said on Wednesday.
The popular Chinese video sharing platform TikTok is said to be building a new data center in India, according to Britain's Financial Times.
U.S. Senate gave final legislative approval Tuesday to a bill ensuring that a victims' compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money.
Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (New Oriental), a leading provider of private educational services in China, soared on Tuesday after the company reported quarterly revenue and next-quarter guidance that topped analysts' expectations.
U.S. immigration authorities arrested 35 people during a recent series of highly-publicized, nationwide raids reportedly targeting some 2,000 immigrants, an administration official said Tuesday.
China's National Health Commission (NHC) plans to regulate electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) through legislation in a bid to address critical concerns over the product's harmful effects.
A ceremony was held Monday in north China's Tianjin Municipality for the export of 60 second-hand commercial vehicles, marking the first batch of used commercial vehicles exported from China.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday met with visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House to discuss bilateral ties and Afghanistan.
Five people were killed and another four injured by gas poisoning at a biochemical company in Huailai County in north China's Hebei Province.
Britain is seeking to put together a European-led maritime protection mission to protect shipping in the Gulf following the seizure of a British oil tanker by Iran.
Japan's ruling bloc led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe won more than half of the contested seats in Sunday's upper house election, maintaining a majority in the chamber.
One of the world's oldest bank notes is being displayed in London to mark the 325th birthday of the Bank of England.
Four hikers were dead after a flood triggered by a heavy rainstorm hit east China's Jiangxi Province, local authorities said early Monday.
China's Xie Zhenye broke the Asian men's 200 meters record as he won the title at the IAAF Diamond League here on Sunday.
Three astronauts arrived Saturday for their mission aboard the International Space Station after Russia's Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft carried them into space from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
More than 300,000 Hong Kong residents braved rains for rallies on Saturday afternoon to voice their strong opposition to violence and firm support for police.
The State Council Information Office on Sunday issued a white paper on historical matters concerning Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China.
Tourists watch lion dance during a lantern fair to greet the upcoming Lantern Festival in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 26, 2018.