With gross box office of 3.1 billion yuan on the Chinese mainland as of the end of May 1st, Disney and Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame" has become the first imported film earning over 3 billion yuan according to the data from Mtime, an integrated film marketing and media platform in the country.